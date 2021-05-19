Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Safehold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of SAFE opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

