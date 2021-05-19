SafePal Price Down 37.2% Over Last 7 Days (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $148.33 million and $38.89 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00003429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafePal has traded down 37.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00165463 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003589 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00023268 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005886 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002944 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

