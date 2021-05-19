SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.130–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $404 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.070–0.050 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.13.

SAIL stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.87. 37,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,605. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4,445.55 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $87,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $492,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,202.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,459 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

