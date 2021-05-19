Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Barclays

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC stock opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average of $91.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.