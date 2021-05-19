Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 491,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,225 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $40,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $205,000,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after buying an additional 1,782,998 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CGI by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after buying an additional 439,388 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CGI by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,048,000 after buying an additional 241,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average is $79.14. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

