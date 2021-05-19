Scotia Capital Inc. Has $23.02 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,129 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 320,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,134,000 after acquiring an additional 99,964 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 53,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

