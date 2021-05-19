Scotia Capital Inc. Has $27.82 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $27,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $155,820,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average of $111.76. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

