Scotia Capital Inc. Has $97.95 Million Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,799 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $97,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,159,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after acquiring an additional 180,999 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 740,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCI opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3981 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

