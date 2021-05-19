Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,287,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $82,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

