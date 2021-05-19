Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,706 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.13% of Waste Management worth $72,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $140.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

