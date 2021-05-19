Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 87,257 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 87,257 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $88.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average is $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

