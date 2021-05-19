SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $163.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.16.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SCYNEXIS stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
