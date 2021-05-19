SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $163.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SCYNEXIS stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

SCYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Aegis reduced their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

