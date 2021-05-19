SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $179.23

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 179.23 ($2.34) and traded as low as GBX 165.50 ($2.16). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.22), with a volume of 73,211 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £164.34 million and a PE ratio of 52.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 179.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 139.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In related news, insider Isabel Napper sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total value of £20,000.75 ($26,131.11). Also, insider David Tilston acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

