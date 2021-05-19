Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Essential Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTRG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

