Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE CPF opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $792.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $28.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

