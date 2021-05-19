Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,944 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of PCSB Financial worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in PCSB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 197,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCSB opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.67 million, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.63. PCSB Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

