Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,116 Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,350,000 after acquiring an additional 31,223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 14.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 50,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $200,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $428,161.03. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,070. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JOUT opened at $132.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.72. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

