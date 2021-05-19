Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,735 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of First Financial by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 51,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Shares of THFF stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $47.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.