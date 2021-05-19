Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

NYSE:MAN opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $64.27 and a one year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.36.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.