SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

SEMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,436. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

