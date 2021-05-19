Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report sales of $4.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $6.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.22 million to $38.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $64.85 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $175.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCRB. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.49. 712,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,504. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 4.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,710,000 after acquiring an additional 252,551 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,527,000 after acquiring an additional 175,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 126,515 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,063,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,659 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.