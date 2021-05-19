Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report sales of $4.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $6.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.22 million to $38.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $64.85 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $175.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.
Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.49. 712,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,504. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 4.07.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,710,000 after acquiring an additional 252,551 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,527,000 after acquiring an additional 175,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 126,515 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,063,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,659 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
