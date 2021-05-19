Serum Price Hits $6.86 on Major Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 30.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $6.86 or 0.00017158 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $343.14 million and approximately $298.11 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00080597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00017905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.50 or 0.01296361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.56 or 0.10604800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00059022 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

