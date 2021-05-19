Serum Trading 26.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 30.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $6.86 or 0.00017158 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $343.14 million and $298.11 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Serum has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Serum Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

