Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.50

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.50 and last traded at C$35.62, with a volume of 516175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.79.

SJR.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.50 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$17.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

In other Shaw Communications news, Director Paul Kenneth Pew bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.22 per share, with a total value of C$205,345.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$205,345.80.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

