Sheila Peters Sells 4,000 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sheila Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Sheila Peters sold 8,250 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $288,750.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $33,247.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Sheila Peters sold 2,977 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $96,752.50.

Shares of The Gap stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,527,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,160. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gap in the first quarter worth $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in The Gap in the first quarter worth $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Gap in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in The Gap in the first quarter worth $263,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.53.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

