Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.83

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 6926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $696,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $515,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

