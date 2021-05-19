ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $159.27 on Monday. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.59.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $99,778.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,785.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 978,634 shares of company stock valued at $120,657,595. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

