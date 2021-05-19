Siclen John Van Sells 69,896 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,770,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, April 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00.

Dynatrace stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 171.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,642,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,639 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,323 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,198,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

