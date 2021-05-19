Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIEN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.88.

Get Sientra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $400.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.