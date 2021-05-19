Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Price Up 10.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) rose 10.1% during trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sierra Wireless traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $14.93. Approximately 899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 297,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $553.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

