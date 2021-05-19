Signaturefd LLC Acquires 412 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1,420.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 441 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,002,802.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,621.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,797 shares of company stock worth $3,466,506. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Shares of SPSC opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.94 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average of $102.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. Equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

