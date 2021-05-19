Signaturefd LLC Purchases 472 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cannae by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CNNE opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $832,330. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

