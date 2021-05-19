Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after acquiring an additional 202,588 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.63.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $199.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $199.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.08 and a 200-day moving average of $174.57.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.