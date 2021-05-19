Signaturefd LLC Sells 348 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 160.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.