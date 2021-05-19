Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) fell 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.02 and last traded at $63.02. 793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 542,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIMO. Roth Capital raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,749 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 131,733 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

