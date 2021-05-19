Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58. 459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29.

About Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

