SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.91 Million

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to report $115.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.25 million and the lowest is $112.16 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $98.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $470.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.62 million to $480.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $486.39 million, with estimates ranging from $467.48 million to $505.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,599,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,187,641. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,211. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 91.13 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

