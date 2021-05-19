Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sixt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €113.00 ($132.94).

SIX2 opened at €126.40 ($148.71) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €114.64 and a 200 day moving average of €101.88. Sixt has a 52-week low of €58.05 ($68.29) and a 52-week high of €122.10 ($143.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -176.13.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

