SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Down to $31.36

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.36, but opened at $30.16. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $30.09, with a volume of 1,371 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at about $888,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth approximately $5,773,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 82.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 14.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

