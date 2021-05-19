SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Shares of SKYT opened at $19.97 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $22.42.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.