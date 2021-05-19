SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Stock Position Decreased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in SL Green Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.01.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

