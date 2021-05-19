Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.14.

ZZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

ZZZ traded down C$0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.60. 78,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.36. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$13.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.01.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

