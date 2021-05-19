Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$30.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$13.07 and a 12-month high of C$35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.36.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$248.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZZZ. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.14.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

