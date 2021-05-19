Small Love Potion Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.15 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $70.15 million and $48.35 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

