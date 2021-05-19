Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 113.11% from the stock’s previous close.

EM has been the topic of several other reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

EM opened at $6.10 on Monday. Smart Share Global has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

