Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.47 million-$148.05 million.

A number of research firms have commented on EM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.90 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EM traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,413. Smart Share Global has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

