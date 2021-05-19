Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 590,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,081,000 after acquiring an additional 146,660 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 104,100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

SNN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.96. The stock had a trading volume of 33,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,591. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

