SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.00.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC stock opened at C$32.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.76. The company has a market cap of C$5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$17.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. Equities analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.