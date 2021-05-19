Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,066,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,759,614.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,354,025 shares of company stock valued at $303,940,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $223.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.52 and a 200 day moving average of $269.03. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.93.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

