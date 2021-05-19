Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $283.93.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $223.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.03. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at $28,759,614.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,354,025 shares of company stock worth $303,940,126. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

